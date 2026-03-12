Imminent departure from BVB despite new contract? New details revealed about Felix Nmecha's contract extension

In addition, the midfielder will probably have an exit clause in future. This is expected to be €80 million in 2027, and a year later he would be available for slightly less, namely €70 million. If a financially strong club were to invoke this clause, Nmecha could leave BVB in the near future despite his contract extension. At least Borussia would then receive a princely compensation.

Dortmund announced yesterday, Thursday, that the six-time international's contract, which was originally set to run until 2028, will be extended early until 2030. A few hours earlier, Sky and Sport Bild had already reported that an agreement had been reached.