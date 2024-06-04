Immaculate Adam Wharton has shown he can be England’s lock-picker at Euro 2024 after impressive debut

The emerging Crystal Palace star's 28-minute cameo has set tongues wagging ahead of the tournament, and he could have a big role to play in Germany

Adam Wharton's meteoric rise reached new heights on Monday as he made his senior England debut against Bosnia and Herzogovina, just four months after leaving Championship side Blackburn Rovers for Crystal Palace in the Premier League. In the same way that the transition to the top flight came naturally to the 20-year-old, he took his international bow in stride in an impressive 28-minute cameo, adding a fresh dimension to the Three Lions' midfield that they have been sorely lacking.

Manager Gareth Southgate had admitted as much before the game, saying: "We have been short of these types of players for seven or eight years, if I am honest. At times, that has had an effect on the way we have been able to play." That was the case again at St James' Park as England toiled against Bosnia's low block for 60 minutes, only then edging into the lead courtesy of a Cole Palmer spot-kick after a questionable penalty decision.

Wharton was introduced immediately afterwards, and his brief display offered a tantalising glimpse of the possibilities at Euro 2024 for the England boss; he was simply immaculate on the ball, coolly dictating the tempo of the match and fundamentally improving England's approach play against an opponent set up not to concede, with the game opened up as the hosts added two more goals - leading to questions over Wharton's true nationality and whether he had somehow been plucked from under Spain's noses.

With the Three Lions set for some gruelling battles of attrition in the group stage, Wharton has demonstrated can be their lock-picker in Germany...