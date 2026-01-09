Getty Images Sport
'I am not arrogant' - Liam Rosenior channels Jose Mourinho during first Chelsea press conference with 'I am good at what I do' message
10-man Blues fell to defeat at west London rivals on Wednesday
Rosenior was in attendance for Chelsea's midweek 2-1 loss at Fulham as Calum McFarlane took interim charge once more. Marc Cucurella was sent off midway through the first half as the Blues saw a player dismissed for the fifth time in the Premier League this season.
However, it took until the 55th minute for the Whites to make use of their numerical advantage as Raul Jimenez bagged his fifth league goal of the season to put Fulham ahead. Liam Delap then thought he'd rescued a point for the west London side in the 72nd minute before Harry Wilson maintained his good run of form to secure all the spoils for Marco Silva's side on home turf.
Defeat at Craven Cottage extended Chelsea's winless run to five league matches and saw the 2025 UEFA Conference League and Club World Cup winners drop to eighth in the table, three points off Liverpool in fourth.
Rosenior will now assume first-team duties following his arrival from French side Strasbourg as the Blues gear up for their FA Cup third round meeting with London rivals Charlton.
'I am good at what I do' says Rosenior
And in his first press conference since succeeding Maresca at the Stamford Bridge helm, Rosenior insisted he is not 'arrogant' but that he is 'good at what I do'. "I am very proud to be a young English coach at one of the biggest clubs in world football," Rosenior said on Friday ahead of Chelsea's cup clash with Charlton. "I have made sacrifices to be away from my family [at Strasbourg]... I am not arrogant, but I am good at what I do."
Rosenior has also stated that he is working with 'outstanding, talented players' having recently overseen training for the first time. "I'm very excited to work with this group," the Wandsworth-born boss said.
"I've had two wonderful days being welcomed by them and by everyone - I feel at home already. The players have been magnificent with me and their engagement and how they've made my staff and me at home, and now I want to get into the games with them."
Rosenior 'excited' to be working with James
Rosenior added that the youthfulness of the Chelsea squad is a strength, but that raw talent alone is not enough to deliver success. "They are outstanding and talented players with huge potential and the job for me is to turn that potential into reality," Rosenior stated.
"Having potential is one thing; I'm potentially a very good coach, the players are potentially – although some of them already are – world-class players. But we can't be potentially a world-class team; we need to be a world-class team. That's where I'm trying to take the club."
The new Chelsea boss also spoke highly of Blues skipper Reece James, who Rosenior believes can hit even greater heights in the future. "I've analysed the recent games we've played in and I have to say that Reece, in terms of his impact on the group, in terms of his performances when he's been on the pitch, he's growing every day," the former Hull and Strasbourg boss said.
"It's exciting to be working with Reece at this stage of his career because I think he has levels that he can go even beyond what he's performing now. I think that's where a lot of these players are.
"What I've learned in the last two days, not just about Reece or the leadership group, all the players want success. All of them are honest. They've worked magnificently for me the last two days and I can't wait to get to know them better."
Games coming thick and fast for Chelsea
Chelsea follow up their FA Cup clash with Charlton on Saturday with the welcome of Arsenal for the first leg of their EFL Cup semi-final showdown with the Gunners. The winner of their tie will face either Newcastle or Manchester City in the final of the competition in March.
And Rosenior doesn't have much chance to work with his new squad in January as Chelsea take on Brentford for another West London Derby next weekend before games against Pafos, Crystal Palace, Napoli and West Ham to see out the month.
