Iker Casillas pictured 'on a date' with ex-porn star Claudia Bavel - who now makes insane money on OnlyFans - as Real Madrid legend continues to play the field after divorce from Sara Carbonero

Real Madrid icon Iker Casillas has been pictured on a 'date' with an ex-porn star and Only Fans model - years on from his divorce to Sara Carbonero.