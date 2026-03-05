Getty Images Sport
Igor Tudor bats away sack question in bizarre defence of Tottenham flops after losing first three games in charge
Another miserable night for Tottenham
Tottenham now sit one point above the relegation zone with only nine games still to play after another miserable defeat. Dominic Solanke had given them the lead towards the end of the first half, but the complexion of the evening completely changed before Spurs could get into the break.
Van de Ven was sent off for tugging back Ismaila Sarr as the last man, with the Senegalese attacker equalising from the penalty spot. Jorgen Strand Larsen put Palace ahead before Sarr scored again to ice the game on the verge of half-time.
Tudor tight-lipped over Spurs future
There is already talk that Tudor could lose his job after failing to provide the impact needed to reignite Spurs' season and guide them to Premier League safety. In his post-match press conference, the Croatian was asked whether the world would see him in the Tottenham dugout again, to which he simply replied: "No comment on that question."
Before that question, Tudor was quizzed on whether he thought the hierarchy would allow him to continue in the job. "I don't think in their direction, I have my job to do and that's all," he answered.
Tudor saw 'interesting things' from his players
Tudor did admit that he could still take positives from the game, despite Spurs extending their winless run in the Premier League to 11 matches.
"Maybe it will sound strange but I believe more after this game than I believed before. I saw something," he said. "I need to choose the right guys because the boat is going in the direction that I want to go and needs to go and who is in the boat can stay. Otherwise they can leave the boat. So when the other players will come back and choosing the right (players) I'm sure we will have a good team and the victories will comeback. It's not easy to accept the moment where we are now but it is how it is."
Speaking to host broadcaster TNT Sports, Tudor added: "It was two games. After the red card, it was a second game. The second half we tried and I saw interesting things but I'm very disappointed like the fans. We need to work hard and believe. After this game, I believe more than I did before. I know that sounds strange but I saw something in the team. Even in the dressing room after the game. When we are complete, and choose the right guys, I believe it will be good.
"I saw some good energy, some wish to do, some more passion. The fight was there but unfortunately the red card changed the game. There is nine games to play. [Cristian] Romero is coming back, [Kevin] Danso was good today, [Pedro] Porro is totally different, maybe others will come back. We will be good when we are complete."
What comes next for Tottenham?
Tudor will be hoping to still be in charge of Tottenham for Tuesday's trip to Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie. They will then head to Liverpool in the Premier League next Sunday before the return leg against Diego Simeone's men on home soil. Spurs will sign off before the March international break with a home game against relegation rivals Nottingham Forest.
