Igor Tudor bats away sack question in bizarre defence of Tottenham flops after losing first three games in charge

Tudor did admit that he could still take positives from the game, despite Spurs extending their winless run in the Premier League to 11 matches.

"Maybe it will sound strange but I believe more after this game than I believed before. I saw something," he said. "I need to choose the right guys because the boat is going in the direction that I want to go and needs to go and who is in the boat can stay. Otherwise they can leave the boat. So when the other players will come back and choosing the right (players) I'm sure we will have a good team and the victories will comeback. It's not easy to accept the moment where we are now but it is how it is."

Speaking to host broadcaster TNT Sports, Tudor added: "It was two games. After the red card, it was a second game. The second half we tried and I saw interesting things but I'm very disappointed like the fans. We need to work hard and believe. After this game, I believe more than I did before. I know that sounds strange but I saw something in the team. Even in the dressing room after the game. When we are complete, and choose the right guys, I believe it will be good.

"I saw some good energy, some wish to do, some more passion. The fight was there but unfortunately the red card changed the game. There is nine games to play. [Cristian] Romero is coming back, [Kevin] Danso was good today, [Pedro] Porro is totally different, maybe others will come back. We will be good when we are complete."