Siddhant Lazar

‘If you believe in the soccer gods, you should be thanking them’ - Alexi Lalas hails USMNT’s ideal Group D draw for 2026 World Cup

Alexi Lalas was upbeat after the United States landed in Group D for the 2026 World Cup, where they will face Paraguay, Australia and the winner of Play-Off C (Türkiye, Romania, Slovakia or Kosovo). He called the group not just good, but “great,” and said the USMNT under Mauricio Pochettino should be expected to advance.

    Lalas thanks the “soccer gods” for a favorable group

    Lalas began by acknowledging the favorable nature of the draw, suggesting that fans and the team should be grateful for the opportunity. He framed the group as one that offers a realistic and achievable path for the USMNT to progress beyond the group stage. 

    “Well, I think if you believe in the soccer gods, you should be thanking them,” Lalas said on FOX. “I think this is not just a good group, this is a great group, and this is a group that you should expect the United States team, under Mauricio Pochettino, to win and go through."

  • Capitalize on the opportunity and advance

    Lalas urged the USMNT to “put it in your pocket” and focus on winning the necessary points to move on. His message to the team and fans alike is to seize the opportunity presented by the draw, maintain focus, and approach the group stage with determination and realism.

    “So thank you to the soccer gods,” Lalas added. “This is I don't want to say it's an easy group, but we also have to be realistic with what we got here. And it's 2025, it's going to be 2026, and a group like that, you say, 'Thank you very much.' Put it in your pocket. Go get your points and get out of your group."

  • Final opponent to be determined

    The Play-Off C slot adds an unpredictable element, and both Paraguay and Australia possess strengths that can unsettle hosts. 

    What comes next for the USMNT

    Mauricio Pochettino will use upcoming camps to rehearse plans for Paraguay and Australia and to prepare for the eventual Play-Off C opponent.