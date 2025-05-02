This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Monterrey v Tijuana - Torneo Clausura 2025 Liga MXGetty Images Sport
Alejandro Orellana

'If there were a bad relationship, I would separate him from the group' - Monterrey's Martin Demichelis denies any issues with Sergio Canales

Liga MXMonterrey vs Club Universidad NacionalMonterreyClub Universidad NacionalM. DemichelisS. Canales

Rayados will host Pumas this Sunday in a do-or-die match for a spot in the Liguilla - the winner will face Toluca in the quarterfinals

  • Canales hasn’t played since Matchday 13 due to various injuries
  • Sergio Ramos and Óliver Torres are also expected to return
  • Pumas have never managed a victory at Monterrey’s Estadio BBVA
Next Match