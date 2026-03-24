'We won it on the pitch and no one can change this!' - Idrissa Gueye fumes at 'ridiculous' decision to strip Senegal of AFCON title

Gueye, who has earned 128 caps for his country, was defiant when addressing the loss of what would have been his second AFCON winners' medal. Speaking on the matter, he argued that footballing merit should always outweigh administrative rulings.

"I think this decision is just ridiculous. We won the game on the pitch not in offices and as a Senegalese player I’m just proud of what we did," the Everton midfielder stated. "We deserve this trophy. We fight on the pitch and everyone knows what happened and I think if you play 10 times this game we would win it 10 times."

Gueye continued: "Not because we are better than Morocco but because it was our destiny because we gave everything on the pitch and we deserve to be champions. We really don’t care about medals, about trophies, because the most important thing is on the pitch and not what you write on the paper. On the pitch we won it and no-one can change this."