ICONS: From Tepito to the Azteca - the incredible story behind Argentina's 1986 World Cup jerseys

On June 22, 1986, Argentina were set to face England at the Estadio Azteca in the quarter-finals. It was a match charged with symbolism. Only four years earlier, the Falklands War had pitted both nations against each other, leaving open wounds and painful memories across Argentine society. Although FIFA insisted it was “just football,” for fans and players alike it was clearly something more.

In that context, FIFA informed Argentina that they had to wear dark jerseys to distinguish themselves from England’s white. A technical detail, seemingly minor, but the problem was that the team didn’t have an appropriate alternative for the heat.

The only available shirts were made of thick cotton - heavy, almost unwearable under the Mexican midday sun. Bilardo immediately noticed that wearing them would pose a physical risk to his players. And in such a demanding match, every detail could make the difference.

Oscar Ruggeri would recall years later: “They went to Tepito because Zelada knew the place - he sent a kitman with a backpack and brought back one thick jersey. They kicked him out, but we had to play… They went to look for other jerseys, and those we liked.”

Fate, mischievous as ever, had placed the team in a ridiculous dilemma: Play in suffocating shirts or go out into the city to find new ones. And that’s where Tepito came into play.