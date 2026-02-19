ICONS: Fabio Grosso - Italy's unlikely World Cup hero

‘The ball is cleared, Pirlo is there, Pirlo, Pirlo again, with his heel, shot... Goal! Goal, Grosso! Grosso! Goal by Grosso, goal by Grosso, goal by Grosso! One minute to go, one minute to go, goal by Grosso, goal by Grosso, goal by Grosso. Incredible, incredible, we're ahead and there's one minute to go. We're ahead and there's one minute to go. Goal by Grosso, goal by Grosso.’
Almost 20 years have passed since that night in Dortmund, but Italian fans still have a clear memory of the soundtrack of the 2006 World Cup, the last one won by the Azzurri.
On July 4, Italy entered the Westfalenstadion lion's den to take on the hosts and tournament favourites, Germany. The Italian underdogs were aiming to take down an entire country, one which had prepared the most classic of funerals for them in the newspapers, using headlines such as 'Pizza Arrivederci'.
It was a tense and evenly-matched game that went to extra-time. Alberto Gilardino hit the post, Gianluca Zambrotta hit the crossbar and Gigi Buffon pulled off a miracle save from Lukas Podolski. Then, in the 119th minute, when an Alessandro Del Piero corner was cleared by the Germany defence, Andrea Pirlo saw a gap that seemingly didn’t exist and found Fabio Grosso unmarked in the box. Grosso beat Jens Lehmann with an unstoppable left-footed shot across goal.
One minute later, Del Piero made it 2-0, assisted by Gilardino, sealing the match and sending Italy to Berlin, where they would go on to win their fourth World Cup, on penalties, against France. But it was Grosso's winning goal against Germany that made history. His celebration, running towards an undefined point on the pitch while shaking his head, shouting, ‘I can't believe it, I can't believe it, I can't believe it’ became iconic.
Grosso ultimately embraced Zambrotta, Fabio Cannavaro and Buffon, who ran the length of the pitch to celebrate with him. Not so Marco Materazzi, though, who after 120 minutes of battle did not have the strength to reach his team-mates. He instead knelt down and hugged the person closest to him: Mexican referee Benito Archundia, who tried in vain to shake the Italy centre-back off.
The goal changed Grosso’s career, his scream echoing those of Marco Tardelli in the 1982 World Cup final as a new generation of Italians got to taste global glory.