ICONS: How the Cascao haircut changed everything for Ronaldo and Brazil at the 2002 World Cup

Do you know what a ‘skin’ is? Literally, it means ‘skin’, but in the modern slang of gaming and social media, it refers to the outfit, costume, or accessories that define one of the visual identities of an important character. Great heroes have multiple skins - each one representing a different chapter of their story. For Ronaldo, ‘Il Fenomeno’, his most legendary skin is the one that gave him a hideous, almost comical tuft of hair - but nevertheless brought happiness to millions of Brazilians all over the planet.
Ronaldo, the first of his name among football’s immortals, lived through some of the sport’s most iconic moments and was top scorer everywhere he went. At Cruzeiro and PSV, early in his career, he still wore an ordinary haircut to go with his boyish, innocent smile. At Barcelona, he popularised the shaved-head look like no one else, all while shocking the world with explosive runs, dazzling dribbles and clinical finishes that made him a player far ahead of his time.
His ‘Inter skin’ represented the peak of his physical powers until it was shattered by a devastating knee injury that many believed would end his career. The Ronaldo with the ‘Cascao haircut’, on the other hand, became the image of his redemption - a hero’s apotheosis in yellow and green; a symbol of one of football’s greatest hero’s journeys; a look that not only defined his image forever but also an entire World Cup. And to think it all started as a joke during a moment of tension...