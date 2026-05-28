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Ibrahima Konate to LEAVE Liverpool this summer as contract extension talks break down
Contract talks reach a dead end
In a significant blow to Arne Slot’s defensive plans, Konate is now set to depart Liverpool as a free agent this summer. The 27-year-old’s current deal is set to expire in a matter of weeks, and while both parties had been locked in discussions for several months, talkSPORT reports that those talks have ultimately collapsed without a resolution.
The defender had previously hinted that his future remained on Merseyside, suggesting as recently as April that a deal was imminent. "There are many things people have said but for a long time we have spoken with the club and we are close to an agreement. I think everyone wished for that for as soon as possible but we are in a good way," Konate stated at the time. He added: "For sure, there is a big chance that I'm here next season. This is what I've always wanted."
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An Anfield exodus gathers pace
Konate’s exit will coincide with the high-profile departures of Mohamed Salah and Andrew Robertson. All three players were instrumental figures in the club's 2024-25 Premier League title triumph, securing their status as modern-day Liverpool legends.
While Salah and Robertson were afforded emotional farewells during the 1-1 draw against Brentford last Sunday, Konate’s situation remained clouded in uncertainty at the time. Now that a departure draws closer, the Frenchman is set to bring the curtain down after five successful years at the club, during which he formed a formidable partnership with Virgil van Dijk that served both Jurgen Klopp and Slot well.
Reflecting on a trophy-laden career
The France international arrives at the end of his Liverpool tenure with an impressive trophy haul, including the Premier League, the FA Cup, two Carabao Cups, and the Community Shield. He has racked up 183 appearances across all competitions for Liverpool, with 118 of those coming in the Premier League as he established himself as one of the division's most physical and dependable center-backs.
Despite a dip in collective form for the Reds this term, Konate remained a vital cog in the machine, featuring in 36 of the club's 38 league matches. His reliability in Europe was also noteworthy, as he is set to leave having played 28 times in the Champions League for the club, providing a level of experience that will be difficult to replace in the short term.
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Planning for life after Konate
With Real Madrid long-term admirers of the Frenchman, Liverpool must now turn their attention to the future and integrate the next generation of talent. The club took proactive steps in the winter window by securing the £60 million signing of Jeremy Jacquet from Rennes. The 20-year-old is officially scheduled to join the squad on July 1.
Slot will also be hoping for the return of teenage prospect Giovanni Leoni to bolster his options at the back. Leoni’s progress was cruelly halted by an ACL injury during his debut, but he is expected to provide much-needed depth alongside Jacquet.