Ibrahim Mbaye: PSG's new Kylian Mbappe?! Teenage sensation already making history at the Parc des Princes

Everything you need to know about the gifted, 17-year-old forward who recently signed his first professional contract in the French capital

Whether or not Paris Saint-Germain finally realise their Champions League dream in Munich at the end of the month, it's already clear that coach Luis Enrique is in possession of a squad stacked with talent - particularly in attack.

Indeed, it's hard to think of another team blessed with so many wonderful wingers. With his rolled-down socks and devastating dribbling skills, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is a glorious throwback to a bygone age, Ballon d'Or contender Ousmane Dembele is finally realising his full potential at Parc des Princes after his abysmal spell with Barcelona, while Bradley Barcola and Desire Doue have shown this season why they've long been regarded as potential superstars within French footballing circles.

It, thus, feels borderline unfair that PSG have another incredibly exciting prospect on their hands in Ibrahim Mbaye, a record-breaking teenager so gifted that he actually has a real shot of becoming a regular in Luis Enrique's stellar starting line-up in the next couple of seasons...