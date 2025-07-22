'Prepare your family' - Ian Wright reveals advice over racism after revealing he would still take a knee if playing today

Ian Wright has weighed in on the Lionesses' decision to no longer take the knee before matches, expressing that, had he still been an active player, he would consider continuing the act as a personal symbol of standing against racism. The former England and Arsenal striker emphasised that taking the knee should always have been an individual choice rather than a mandated team action.

Jess Carter suffered racial abuse

Received severe online hate

Lionesses will not take knee anymore Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Article continues below