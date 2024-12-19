Argentina v Bolivia - FIFA World Cup 2026 QualifierGetty Images Sport
Parshva Shah

'I was too ashamed to talk to Lionel Messi' - Former Real Madrid wonderkid Nico Paz opens up on what it was like to share dressing room with Barcelona icon

Serie AMajor League SoccerN. PazL. MessiArgentinaComoInter Miami CF

Nico Paz is having a breakthrough season for Como in Serie A and has reflected on his first moments as a national team player alongside Lionel Messi.

  • Paz one of the stars in Serie A this term
  • Made national team debut for Argentina in October
  • Opened up on dressing room experience with Messi
