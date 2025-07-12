'My kids thought I was signing for Chelsea!' - Ex-Liverpool star Andy Carroll lift lid on shock transfer after sealing return to England A. Carroll Liverpool Transfers Premier League Chelsea

In one of the most surprising transfer stories of the summer, former England international Andy Carroll has officially joined Dagenham & Redbridge, a club competing in the sixth tier of English football. He has signed on as both a player and a shareholder following the club’s recent takeover by a Qatari investment consortium.