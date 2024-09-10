Ralf Rangnick Man Utd 2021-22Getty Images
Soham Mukherjee

'I was right' - Ralf Rangnick doubles down on infamous Man Utd 'open-heart surgery' rant as he weighs in on Erik ten Hag's current plight

Manchester UnitedE. ten HagPremier League

Ralf Rangnick aimed a fresh dig at Manchester United as he claimed to be right about the club needing "open-heart surgery" two years on from his exit.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Rangnick was in charge of Man Utd in 2021-22
  • Claimed the club needed a complete structural overhaul
  • Ten Hag's struggles make him feel vindicated
Article continues below