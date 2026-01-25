'I want to be a world champion' - Santiago Giménez dreams of Mexico making history at the 2026 World Cup

The AC Milan striker believes Mexico has what it takes to shock the world and lift the FIFA World Cup in 2026, a tournament that will be played on home soil and one he sees as deeply personal after missing out on Qatar 2022.

“I believe we will make history,” Giménez said in an interview with ESPN. “As I said before, I’m a big dreamer. I want to be a world champion with Mexico.”

For Giménez, belief is not naïve optimism but a necessary starting point. He insists that dreaming costs nothing, but turning it into reality requires collective conviction.

“Of course I can see it happening,” he said. “Believing doesn’t cost anything, and neither does dreaming. Now we have to put it into practice and spread that belief to everyone who joins us, because 130 million Mexicans together are strong.”