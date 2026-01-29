Goal.com
Celia Balf

‘I know which group of players we’re going to be building around’ - Trinity Rodman dominates, youth make statement under Emma Hayes: USWNT Stock Up, Stock Down

Emma Hayes’ January camp offered clarity. With the SheBelieves Cup approaching, GOAL breaks down whose stock rose - and who slipped - as the USWNT’s core comes into focus.

The U.S. Women’s National Team’s biggest test against Paraguay and Chile wasn’t the opposition - it was themselves.

With the roster continuing to evolve ahead of the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup, head coach Emma Hayes again leaned into experimentation during January camp, deploying players in new roles and trusting a young, inexperienced group to carry responsibility. With the SheBelieves Cup looming - and World Cup qualifying soon to follow - Hayes made clear this window represented her final broad evaluation of the player pool.

“I know which group of players we’re going to be building around in the build-up to World Cup qualification,” Hayes said after the camp. “This window was about identifying which players will be key to that core group.”

The results were emphatic. The USWNT cruised to shutout wins over Paraguay and Chile, scoring 11 goals across two matches while handing out debuts, first caps, and first international goals. With youth stepping into leadership roles and veterans setting the standard, January camp offered a clearer picture of who is pushing forward - and who may be slipping back - as Hayes’ vision takes shape.

Who stood out? Whose stock rose, and whose fell? GOAL takes a look.

  • Trinity RodmanGetty Images

    Stock up: Trinity Rodman

    Just having Rodman's presence back on the pitch for the USWNT was enough to see her stock rise. Although she looked rusty, which was to be expected given the timing of the game and just a week of camp, she managed to score two goals across the two games. Rodman has now scored 13 goals for the USWNT. 

    Rodman wore the captain's armband on Saturday's game against Paraguay, and she looked at ease, fresh off her multi-million dollar deal two days prior with the Washington Spirit. She's not only one of the best players in the world, but she's also entertaining and pivotal to the USWNT. Rodman getting Hayes to dance the 'Sexy Dexy' was enough to show what kind of role she has on this team. 

    While the outside winger spot is packed with talent on the USWNT, Rodman is a clear favorite because of her ability to score and take on just about anyone without fear. At just 23 years old, Rodman is emerging as a veteran leader amongst all the young call-ups. 

  • Emily SamsGetty Images

    Stock up: Emily Sams

    Emily Sams has long led by example - whether anchoring the back line for the Orlando Pride or during her college days at Florida State - but captaining the U.S. Women’s National Team represented new territory. On Tuesday, Sams started and wore the armband, delivering a composed performance that included an assist and her first-ever USWNT goal.

    With Naomi Girma and Emily Sonnett largely entrenched as the Americans’ preferred center-back pairing, opportunities can be hard to come by. But when it comes to the future of the position, Sams has made a compelling case that she belongs firmly in the conversation.

    “I’ve really taken the time over the last year and a half to learn as much as I can from Lindsey [Heaps], Emily [Sonnett], Rose [Lavelle] - players who have so many caps and really know what it takes to be on this team,” Sams said. “I just feel extremely honored and excited to captain the game.”

    Her trajectory suggests she’s ready for more. Sams has already shown she can compete at the highest level, and her move to Angel City this upcoming NWSL season represents another opportunity to push forward.

    “I think she needs to go to another level,” Hayes said. “And she’s going to kick on there.”

    Leadership, Hayes emphasized, doesn’t always come with volume.

    “I said at the beginning that leadership shows up in many different ways,” Hayes said postgame. “Emily Sams, without question, leads by example. She’s a great teammate - very caring, thoughtful, and kind. She reminds me of Emily Sonnett. She hasn’t gotten a lot of caps for us, but she’s always ready. She values training, puts the team first, and goes about her work as a quiet steward in the program.”

  • Ally SentnorGetty Images

    Stock up: Ally Sentnor

    Ally Sentnor’s finishing continues to stand out. Across this camp - and those before it - she’s consistently shown composure and efficiency in the final third.

    Sentnor’s value lies in her versatility. Comfortable operating in midfield or as a No. 9, she was at her most effective up top against Paraguay, scoring twice to help power the USWNT to a 6-0 win.

    The two goals brought Sentnor’s senior team total to six, continuing a rapid rise at the international level. At just 21, she has already earned 14 caps and seven starts, building on a résumé shaped by the youth national teams. Sentnor captained the U.S. Under 20s at the 2024 FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup, where the team finished third, and was later named the 2024 U.S. Soccer Young Player of the Year.

    Her senior debut came on Nov. 30, 2024, when she entered late against England at Wembley Stadium in front of more than 78,000 fans - a fitting stage for a player who has quickly proven she belongs at this level.

    "I'm impressed by everyone's approach," Hayes said. "But, I also think it's an example of why the Under-23 program works."

  • Yazmeen RyanGetty Images

    Stock down: Yazmeen Ryan

    Yazmeen Ryan is a dangerously fast and tricky outside player. However, on a team packed with talent out-wide, she needed to score a goal, or contribute something different than what we've seen to really make a case for herself. Ryan only played in the second of the two matches for the USWNT, and among the players on this roster, she has the second-most experience, with 16 caps.

    She scored goals for the USWNT in back-to-back games in June; however couldn't find the back of the net this time around. To stand out on this team as an attacking winger, the reality is you need to score goals consistently. 

