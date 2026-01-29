‘I know which group of players we’re going to be building around’ - Trinity Rodman dominates, youth make statement under Emma Hayes: USWNT Stock Up, Stock Down

The U.S. Women’s National Team’s biggest test against Paraguay and Chile wasn’t the opposition - it was themselves.

With the roster continuing to evolve ahead of the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup, head coach Emma Hayes again leaned into experimentation during January camp, deploying players in new roles and trusting a young, inexperienced group to carry responsibility. With the SheBelieves Cup looming - and World Cup qualifying soon to follow - Hayes made clear this window represented her final broad evaluation of the player pool.

“I know which group of players we’re going to be building around in the build-up to World Cup qualification,” Hayes said after the camp. “This window was about identifying which players will be key to that core group.”

The results were emphatic. The USWNT cruised to shutout wins over Paraguay and Chile, scoring 11 goals across two matches while handing out debuts, first caps, and first international goals. With youth stepping into leadership roles and veterans setting the standard, January camp offered a clearer picture of who is pushing forward - and who may be slipping back - as Hayes’ vision takes shape.

Who stood out? Whose stock rose, and whose fell? GOAL takes a look.