'I have no reason to close the door' - Mexico's Javier Aguirre confirms plans to call up Álvaro Fidalgo for El Tri
Fidalgo will be considered
Fidalgo’s path to the Mexican national team is taking shape. After months of speculation, Aguirre confirmed that he plans to consider the América midfielder for future call-ups, starting with the March 2026 FIFA window, when the player officially becomes eligible.
“If he’s legally Mexican and meets all the requirements, I have no reason to close the door on him - or anyone else,” Aguirre told TV Azteca, referring to the 28-year-old Spaniard’s pending eligibility status.
Fidalgo has been a cornerstone of Club América’s recent dominance under manager André Jardine, helping the club lift multiple titles and earn a reputation as one of Liga MX’s most technically gifted midfielders. His performances have caught the attention of the Mexican federation, which views him as a potential addition ahead of the 2026 World Cup.
Becomes eligible after five years in Mexico
Aguirre compared Fidalgo’s situation to players who earned late World Cup call-ups in previous tournaments.
“In every World Cup cycle, there’s always someone who rises at the end. If he’s playing well, has the talent, and is Mexican-then he’s in,” the coach said.
If selected, Fidalgo would join Germán Berterame and Julián Quiñones as the naturalized players currently integrated into Mexico’s national team setup. However, competition for a midfield spot will be fierce, with Edson Álvarez, Erik Lira, Orbelín Pineda, Érick Sánchez, Fidel Ambriz, Obed Vargas, Gilberto Mora, and Marcel Ruiz also in contention.
Could debut when Mexico reopen Estadio Azteca
TUDN indicates that Fidalgo will be called to train with El Tri in January during a minicamp in Central America, before potentially making his official debut in March, when Mexico will reopen the Estadio Azteca in a friendly against Portugal.
Fellow players welcome his addition
Several national team players have already voiced support for Fidalgo's inclusion.
“Competing with great players like Fidalgo helps us all grow,” said Seattle Sounders midfielder Obed Vargas, while Fidel Ambriz added, “If he comes to contribute, he’ll be one more Mexican in the team.”
