'I have no doubt it will happen' - Lionel Messi still 'fully capable' of leading Argentina at 2026 World Cup, insists Javier Zanetti

Zanetti told FourFourTwo: “That has to be his decision, but I think yes. There are only a few months to go, and I believe he also wants to represent his country again. I have no doubt it will happen.”

He has also dismissed concerns Messi may be too old, adding: “I don’t agree with that. Messi is fully capable of continuing as a leader. He’s intelligent, knows better than anyone how to interpret what the team needs, and is surrounded by great players in the national team. I’m convinced that with him, Argentina will be a major contender again at the next World Cup.”

Zanetti continued, when asked if Messi could decide to play on beyond the World Cup: “I don’t know if that can be seen in the short term, but I think the time has come for Messi to enjoy football. The most important thing now is that he enjoys what he does. The World Cup will surely be an important testing ground to see how he feels, and then he’ll decide, calmly, whether to continue.”

