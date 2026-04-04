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Andreas Koenigl

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"I'd love to!" Bundesliga rising star openly hints at a move to Real Madrid

Bundesliga
Transfers
VfB Stuttgart
Real Madrid
LaLiga
C. Andres

Chema Andrés only joined VfB Stuttgart from Real Madrid before the season started – and would love to return to the Spanish capital.

Midfielder Chema Andrés joined VfB Stuttgart from Real Madrid just last summer and has emerged as one of the Bundesliga’s rising stars this season. Nevertheless, the Spanish Under-21 international makes no secret of the fact that he would like to return to Los Blancos.

  • "I’d be delighted to return to Madrid, but I’m not thinking about that at the moment," Andrés said in an interview with The Athletic, though he also emphasised: "That’s something the club has to decide. I’m very happy in Stuttgart."

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  • Chema Andres: The buy-back clause amounts to €13.5 million

    Before the season began, VfB paid around three million euros to RM Castilla, the Blancos’ reserve team, for the 20-year-old; under manager Sebastian Hoeneß, Andrés has enjoyed a meteoric rise and has already made 32 competitive appearances for Stuttgart. However, Real Madrid holds a buy-back clause as well as a share of any future transfer fee.

    This stands at 50 per cent, meaning Real would receive half of any future transfer fee for the former youth product, who progressed through all the youth teams in Madrid from 2018 to 2025. If Real were to bring Andres back to Madrid next summer, the agreed fee would be €13.5 million – a year later, the figure would rise to €18 million.
    Andres himself, however, is in no hurry and would rather focus on football with VfB, where he is under contract until 2030. “I’ve told my agent that I don’t want to hear anything about it. When the time comes, we’ll talk about it and see what options we have,” he explained.

  • Real Madrid: Could Nico Paz and Victor Muñoz also be recalled?

    However, it is not uncommon for Real Madrid to bring back former youth players via affordable buy-back clauses. This summer, for instance, two former players – Nico Paz (currently at Como) and Victor Munoz (currently at Osasuna) – are set to return to the Bernabéu. Whilst Paz’s buy-back clause stands at nine million euros, Munoz can be signed for just eight million euros.

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  • Chema Andres: Performance statistics 2025/26


    Competition

    Matches

    Goals

    Assists

    Bundesliga

    19

    1

    1

    Europa League

    9

    1

    -

    DFB Cup

    3

    -

    -

    Super Cup

    1

    -

    1


Champions League
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA
Bayern Munich crest
Bayern Munich
FCB
Bundesliga
VfB Stuttgart crest
VfB Stuttgart
VFB
Hamburger SV crest
Hamburger SV
HSV