'I am the villain' - Richarlison sends cryptic message after agreeing Tottenham exit

Tottenham forward has left supporters and pundits alike scratching their heads after taking to social media with a pointed message amid confirmed reports that he is set to leave the club. The 29-year-old, who arrived at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in 2022, has been at the centre of a transfer whirlwind as the summer deadline approaches.

After being phased out of the first-team picture by De Zerbi, the Brazilian appears ready to embrace a new role, even if it means accepting a controversial reputation among the Spurs faithful.

Just twenty-four hours on from Tottenham’s disappointing 2-0 defeat to Newcastle United, the striker shared a photograph of himself from a match last season accompanied by a thinking emoji. However, it was the following slide that truly caught the eye. Richarlison shared a message that read: “I am the villain of many poorly told stories."

Rather surprisingly, among the 40,000 people to like the post was Richarlison’s team-mate at Tottenham, Xavi Simons.