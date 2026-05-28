ATLANTA -- When the news originally broke that USMNT manager Mauricio Pochettino was being eyed for the AC Milan job, he was seated at the U.S. Soccer's new National Training Center. It was a late night, one that was preceded by the first day of World Cup training. While rumors were swirling about his long-term future, Pochettino was sitting alongside longtime assistant Jesus Perez, U.S. Soccer CEO JT Batson, and COO Dan Helfrich discussing what comes next.

Those discussions weren't short-term, Pochettino and Batson said, but long-term. Olympics, youth teams, coaching education - those were the topics on the docket. Pochettino's mind couldn't possibly be on Milan, Batson says. There's simply too much work being done stateside for it to be.

Still, there's no denying that Wednesday's news sent shockwaves through American soccer. On the night of the team's first real day of World Cup preparation, the team's head coach was being linked with a job abroad by reports in Italy. The Athletic later confirmed that there have been tangible conversations between Pochettino's people and officials at AC Milan. The two sides reportedly met last week ahead of World Cup camp. Pochettino spoke to reporters on Wednesday and did not deny those rumors. Instead, he explained why they have no impact on anything at all.

"The transparency is that we are committed to the national team until the World Cup, until we finish the World Cup," he said. "In nearly two years, we have had so many approaches, and we always say that we will finish the contract in July after the World Cup. Of course, we have been approached. I'm not going to lie to you. Of course, I have met some people from different clubs, but that is a conversation because we have friends in football. We have friends everywhere, and my representative works for me to try to find the best possibility for the future. That is normal. It's normal for all of my colleagues. There are a lot of examples of people under contract at different clubs who meet and talk to other people.

"If I were not committed, then what am I doing here? I am here now. I am here, and I'm not going to go away tomorrow."

In truth, U.S. Soccer says it was prepared for this possibility. Pochettino remains one of the game’s most accomplished coaches, which is why they hired him in the first place. Interest was always likely. So, too, was the possibility that clubs would begin doing their homework with preseason just weeks away and Pochettino’s contract nearing its end. At this stage, it would only be natural for him to listen and weigh what comes next, whether that means staying with the USMNT or moving on.

So is it a concern? Are rumors impacting World Cup preparation? Will this Milan thing hang over Pochettino? Not according to those in camp and those set to play under him this summer in the biggest tournament of their lives.