Martin-Adam(C)GettyImages
Ritabrata Banerjee

'I was born this way' - Hungary forward Martin Adam admits fat-shaming memes 'get to me' after going viral for his entrance to pitch in Euro 2024 opener against Switzerland

European ChampionshipHungaryHungary vs SwitzerlandSwitzerland

Hungary star Martin Adam has admitted that fat-shaming memes on social media do affect him after going viral after his first appearance at Euro 2024.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Martin Adam reacts to viral memes
  • Came on as a substitute against Switzerland
  • Hungary went down 3-1 in their Euro 2024 opener
Article continues below