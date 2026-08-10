Hull City announce seventh summer signing as Sweden World Cup star completes £3.5m move

A domestic trophy in Sweden paved the way for a call-up to the 2026 World Cup squad, where Stroud featured four times for his country as they reached the round of 32. Reflecting on his move to England, Stroud told the club's official website: "I am super happy and super excited to get started here. When I first heard of the interest, it was the only thing I wanted to do. I have individual hopes to play at the highest level possible. When an opportunity like this comes, it's not something you take lightly. To do it here in Hull is an exciting opportunity."