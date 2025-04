England's Lionesses have been dealt a huge blow as Sarina Wiegman's assistant coach, Arjan Veurink, will be the new head coach of the Netherlands.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Lionesses assistant Veurink to leave England role

Has won two Euros titles with Wiegman

Will take Netherlands job after Euro 2025 Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱