How much does Rüdiger earn at Real Madrid: salary, contract expiry date and rumours linking him with Juventus

Among the clubs linked with the centre-back, born in 1993 – who has just turned 33 – is Juventus, who are currently assessing their defensive options as several players could leave at the end of the season. If the Bianconeri were to make a move for Rüdiger, they would have to be wary of stiff competition, as an international player of his calibre available on a free transfer is an attractive prospect for many, and it remains to be seen what financial demands the player and his entourage will make: currently, the player’s salary in Madrid is around 9–10 million plus bonuses; furthermore, commissions would also have to be paid to his agent (and when players do not have a transfer fee, as in this case, commissions are always higher).



