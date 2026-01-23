How much blame should sporting director Richard Hughes take for Liverpool's woeful season?

When Hughes formally took up his role, three of Liverpool's most important players were about to enter the final year of their respective contracts: Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold. However, while Hughes can't be held accountable for creating the problem, we can appraise how he went about solving it.

It was obvious from the start that both Salah and Van Dijk wanted to stay at Anfield, while Liverpool's reluctance to give the ageing duo lucrative extensions was understandable - to a degree. However, no matter what was going on behind the scenes, there should have been greater transparency over how the negotiations were progressing, because the lack of information became a major source of frustration - and not just for the fans or the players involved.

Slot was left to answer incessant questions about whether both his captain and talisman would still be at the club the following season, and it's genuinely a wonder that the constant contractual chaos didn't become a damaging distraction during a title pursuit - because the fallout from Trent Alexander-Arnold's decision to leave Liverpool was annoying enough.

At the end of the day, Hughes deserves credit for finally agreeing terms with Salah and Van Dijk. Although the wisdom of those two deals will probably only become clear at the end of the current campaign, they unquestionably made sense at the time - and arguably still do. Both had undeniably done enough to earn extensions and remain integral to Liverpool's hopes of a successful season. What's more, even if Salah were to leave this summer due to his strained relationship with Slot, he'd still command a decent fee from a Saudi Pro League side.

As for Alexander-Arnold, it's clear now that there was little Hughes could have done to convince him to stay at Anfield. As the right-back's level of Spanish in his first public appearance as a Real Madrid player underlined, his decision to move to the Bernabeu was made long ago.

The only issue there is whether Liverpool should have sold Alexander-Arnold before he ran his contract all the way down to its final few weeks but he did, at least, play a pivotal role in the title win, while £10 million ($13.5m) wasn't a bad return on a player that was expected to leave for nothing.

Verdict: Two out of three ain't bad - but the drama was allowed to drag on for far too long.