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How ‘healthy competition’ between Rodrygo and Real Madrid ‘Galacticos’ Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham makes ‘everyone better’
Star-studded cast of 'Galacticos' at Santiago Bernabeu
Another star-studded cast of international performers has been assembled at Santiago Bernabeu, with club president Florentino Perez famed for his recruitment policy that sees nothing but the very best in the business targeted.
There is the promise of more notable transfer business to come, but for now 15-time European Cup winners Real are focused on restoring dominance in domestic and continental competition.
Brazil international Rodrygo has no part to play in that quest at present, having suffered an unfortunate ACL injury that has brought his 2025-26 campaign to a close and dashed World Cup dreams, but the 25-year-old forward is very much part of future planning.
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Do training sessions at Real Madrid get competitive?
Once full fitness has been restored, the South American will slot back into the Blancos fold alongside countryman Vini Jr and fellow game-changers Mbappe and Bellingham. He is aware of the need to hit the ground running when that day comes.
Speaking in association Powerade and the ‘Power Your Fate’ campaign, Rodrygo told GOAL when asked if sessions in Valdebebas can get competitive with so many born winners on show: “The environment is incredibly competitive, and that’s to be expected to match the high expectations we have for ourselves.
“When you are surrounded by players who are all pushing for excellence, it naturally makes everyone better. We all have that shared ambition to perform at our absolute peak. That healthy competition pushes every single one of us to be ready and own our individual moments when it counts.”
Rodrygo is proof that no dream should be considered too big
Rodrygo makes a point of looking after himself on and off the field, helping to ensure that he is always ready when called upon - with 71 goals being recorded across 297 appearances for Real.
He said what asked about the most important parts of his regime: “For me, being game-ready is all about a complete approach, which really embodies what ‘Power Your Fate’ is about.
“It starts long before match day – pushing myself to my best both physically and mentally is a crucial part of rigorous daily training. But it’s also about smart nutrition, getting enough rest, and keeping myself consistently hydrated. It's the discipline in these daily habits that allows me to control my performance and own those big moments on the pitch.”
Rodrygo has maximised his potential to become a three-time La Liga title winner with two Champions League triumphs to his name. He has also represented his country on 39 occasions at senior level.
Quizzed on what ‘Power Your Fate’ means to him and whether it could be considered embracing the mentality that no dream is ever too big, Rodrygo added: “‘Power Your Fate’ resonates deeply with me, especially after my recent injury and focusing on my recovery. It means that your journey isn't just about talent – it's about the relentless work you put in to overcome challenges and come back stronger.
“And yes, no dream is ever too big if you're willing to put in the work, stay focused, and be ready when your moment arrives. As an athlete at any level, you have to believe in yourself and commit to the process.”
More trophies to be chased down with Real Madrid & Brazil
Rodrygo’s whole-hearted commitment has carried him to the top of the global game. He may not get the chance to chase down World Cup glory with Brazil this summer, but the grandest of prizes remain very much in his sights when it comes to commitments with club and country.
“Power Your Fate” is Powerade’s global movement to inspire athletes to take control of their outcomes through preparation and superior hydration. As part of Powerade’s longstanding partnership with FIFA World Cup and official sports drink of the tournament, the campaign film shows how Powerade fuels athletes at every level to put in the work, seize their moment and turn effort into legacy.