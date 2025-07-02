How Hannah Hampton earned the Lionesses No.1 jersey and forced England goalkeeping icon Mary Earps into international retirement ahead of Euro 2025

The Chelsea shot-stopper will make her major tournament debut on Saturday against France, having risen to the fore and won Sarina Wiegman's trust

There are a lot of noticeable differences between the England team set to defend its European Championship title this summer and the one that claimed the trophy only three years ago. Super-subs in 2022, Alessia Russo and Ella Toone have been absorbed into the starting XI now, with Ellen White and Fran Kirby having both stepped away, while Millie Bright will be a notable absentee in the heart of defence after withdrawing from selection this summer. Perhaps the biggest change, though, is in between the posts, where Hannah Hampton will be taking over from Mary Earps at a major tournament for the first time.

Earps was one of the Lionesses' star performers during Euro 2022, keeping four clean sheets in six games while only conceding twice on her way to being named to the tournament's best XI. She took that form into the 2023 Women's World Cup, too, where she won the Golden Glove after helping England reach the final for the first time. Such top quality exploits on such big stages, supported by two strong seasons for Manchester United, allowed the 32-year-old to win The Best FIFA Women's Goalkeeper award in back-to-back years, underlining Earps' status as one of the world's best.

Circumstances have changed dramatically in the last two years to result in Earps not even being present for this summer's Euros, then. Hampton has by no means come out of the blue to take the shirt, having been in the squad for both tournaments in 2022 and 2023, but she has enjoyed an almighty rise to become the Lionesses' No.1 for their first-ever title defence.