How England's Lionesses can beat Spain in Euro 2025 final: Freshen up the XI, test Cata Coll and exploit the defence

Sarina Wiegman's side will be out for revenge in Basel on Sunday, taking on the team that beat them in the 2023 Women's World Cup final

On Sunday, the two pre-tournament favourites to win the 2025 European Championship will clash in the final in Basel, as England and Spain face off in a rematch of the game which decided the 2023 Women's World Cup. It will be the third meeting between these two sides this year, after the pair traded narrow wins by one-goal margins in the Nations League in the first half of 2025. It's perfectly set up, really.

Spain will go into the game as slight favourites. La Roja are the reigning world champions, after all, and they have had the better year overall, starting in the Nations League where they topped their group ahead of England. That has continued through Euro 2025, where they won all of their first four games in 90 minutes before beating Germany in extra-time in the semi-finals.

The Lionesses, meanwhile, have hit a few more bumps in the road. Sarina Wiegman's side only won three of their six Nations League fixtures and have rode their luck through the knockout stages at this tournament. Still, the resilience on show has been excellent and that will certainly be needed again if the European champions are to beat Spain to retain their title.

Article continues below

What else will England need to deny La Roja the trophy they so crave? GOAL picks out six things the Lionesses must do on Sunday to emerge victorious...