How cruel, Duncan McGuire! USMNT prospect's transfer to Blackburn Rovers officially over after EFL Board denies English Championship club's appeal

Jacob Schneider
Duncan McGuire Blackburn Rovers 2024USA Today Sports
Duncan McGuireOrlando CityBlackburn RoversChampionshipMajor League SoccerTransfers

The English Football League (EFL) board has officially denied Blackburn Rovers' appeal to sign USMNT prospect Duncan McGuire from Orlando City.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Blackburn admit "admin error" over McGuire's paperwork
  • Club missed deadline to submit documents
  • EFL Board officially rejects last-ditch appeal

Editors' Picks