Napoli’s winning streak continues, with the team now recording their third consecutive league victory. The comeback win against Lecce followed victories over Verona and Torino – all narrow victories – and all of which give the Azzurri reason to hope that they have now put their run of poor form behind them. The points are coming in, the Champions League trophy is looking increasingly within reach, the key players are starting to return from injury, and Conte can look to the near future with confidence and, why not, aim to climb the table. The reigning Italian champions have climbed to 59 points, closing the gap on Inter by another two points; Inter now trail by nine points with nine games remaining in Serie A (Milan sit in between).
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How can Napoli play now with De Bruyne, McTominay, Lukaku and all the others: a crazy comeback – is it possible?
There are plenty of reasons for Napoli to be smiling. As mentioned, their league position is starting to look good again and, whilst the Milan clubs find themselves embroiled in an unexpected Scudetto battle, it could be the third party who benefits. After all, the Azzurri have perhaps the best run-in of the three and, with the squad almost at full strength, they can aim for a winning streak. Lukaku and his teammates’ final nine opponents will be Cagliari, Milan, Parma, Lazio, Cremonese, Como, Bologna, Pisa and Udinese – a schedule that is by no means impossible.
It was all good news for Napoli in the second half of their match against Lecce; what had started as an uphill struggle was eventually turned around by a revitalised version of the Azzurri, bolstered and reinvigorated by substitutions. The introduction of De Bruyne and McTominay shifted the momentum of the game and showed what this team could have been and what it could still become.
Admittedly, in midfield – where he returned to the starting line-up after months out – Anguissa struggled and clearly wasn’t at his best. But his return, combined with that of the other two midfield stars, means the team can shift up a gear or two. The Cameroonian, as mentioned, will still need a few more appearances to return to being the all-rounder who dominated the midfield before his injury, but having him or not can make all the difference.
Compared to the former Fulham man, both De Bruyne and McTominay looked far more on form against Lecce; both came on at half-time and were able to change the face of Napoli. The Belgian, in particular, seems a far cry from the lacklustre version seen at the start of the season and promises, in this final phase of the league campaign, to raise his team’s quality as he had done only sporadically in the autumn.
Following the returns of Lukaku – who made an immediate impact – Politano and Gilmour, it was then the turn of the most eagerly awaited duo: McTominay and De Bruyne. Their partnership has been a talking point throughout the early months of the season and will be again in the final stages, but it is clear that Conte’s side can only benefit from their technical and physical prowess.
They are expected to return to the starting line-up very soon, perhaps as early as the next match in Cagliari: the Scot will always be a guaranteed starter, whilst the Belgian could be used as a tactical (and technical) weapon in the closing stages of matches for a few more weeks, allowing him to make a full recovery. Conte himself spoke about them, saying: “They are strong players but they need to find their feet and get used to the pace again. The lads need to have confidence; the common good must be Napoli. I’m dealing with serious, well-prepared lads. McTominay has been out for a month, De Bruyne for four: everyone wants to play, but we have to pace things carefully.”
The future looks bright for the Azzurri. And further returns are on the horizon: Di Lorenzo and Lobotka at the end of March, Neres and Vergara in April, and Rrahmani in May. It will then be up to Conte to find a new balance, with the idea of having two strikers (Lukaku and Hojlund) playing together – an option that has been shelved for the time being.
After a season of severe squad shortages, paradoxically, the Lecce-born manager now finds himself having to deal with an abundance of options. Decimated by injuries throughout the year, the Azzurri squad now finds itself exceptionally large. Who else in Italy can count on two playmakers like Lobotka and Gilmour, two attacking midfielders like McTominay and Anguissa, a wealth of wingers ranging from Politano and Alisson Santos to Neres and Giovane, and all-rounders like Vergara, Elmas and De Bruyne? With everyone in good shape, an easier run-in and nothing to lose, Napoli could rack up plenty of points and even give those currently ahead of them a bit of a scare. It would be the most sensational conclusion to a season that has been a real rollercoaster ride.