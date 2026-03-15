How can Napoli play now with De Bruyne, McTominay, Lukaku and all the others: a crazy comeback – is it possible?

It was all good news for Napoli in the second half of their match against Lecce; what had started as an uphill struggle was eventually turned around by a revitalised version of the Azzurri, bolstered and reinvigorated by substitutions. The introduction of De Bruyne and McTominay shifted the momentum of the game and showed what this team could have been and what it could still become.

Admittedly, in midfield – where he returned to the starting line-up after months out – Anguissa struggled and clearly wasn’t at his best. But his return, combined with that of the other two midfield stars, means the team can shift up a gear or two. The Cameroonian, as mentioned, will still need a few more appearances to return to being the all-rounder who dominated the midfield before his injury, but having him or not can make all the difference.

Compared to the former Fulham man, both De Bruyne and McTominay looked far more on form against Lecce; both came on at half-time and were able to change the face of Napoli. The Belgian, in particular, seems a far cry from the lacklustre version seen at the start of the season and promises, in this final phase of the league campaign, to raise his team’s quality as he had done only sporadically in the autumn.