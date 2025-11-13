How Barcelona left Lionel Messi ‘deceived & betrayed’ when cruelly dashing return dream for Argentine GOAT

Having seen Messi - alongside his wife Antonela and their three children - endure a tough time in France, with the South American icon struggling to settle when stepping off his career-long comfort zone, Barca explored the option of re-signing a fan favourite.

Having left as a free agent, he dropped back into that pool when reaching the end of his contract at Parc des Princes in the summer of 2023. Messi had become a World Cup winner by that point and was on course to collect a record-extending eighth Ballon d’Or.

Shortly after capturing a global title in Qatar, Messi is reported to have reached out to close friend and former team-mate Xavi - who was Barcelona’s head coach at the time. Contact was made on January 6, 2023. A day later, the Liga giants are said to have “got to work”.