Horror stats show Rasmus Hojlund has had less shots at goal than Casemiro, Virgil van Dijk & Gabriel Magalhaes as his Man Utd struggles are laid bare
Rasmus Hojlund’s toils as the main striker at Manchester United have been laid bare by a damning statistic as the club consider alternatives.
- Hojlund has struggled to settle at Man Utd
- Forward moved from Atalanta for £72 million
- Club already considering new strikers to replace Dane