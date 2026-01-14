Hirving Lozano reportedly rules out San Diego FC exit despite club publicly saying he's no longer part of plan

Lozano’s future at San Diego FC continues to generate debate, but the Mexican international has drawn a clear line: he is not looking for a way out. Even amid reports that head coach Mikey Varas no longer views him as a key piece, Lozano remains fully invested in the California-based project.

Club sporting director Tyler Heaps recently acknowledged that, following an internal review, Lozano is no longer part of the club’s short-term plans.

“We’ve had a lot of conversations with Hirving and his representatives over the offseason and last year,” Heaps told reporters. “We communicated that he will not be part of our sporting plan moving forward. This wasn’t a decision taken lightly.”

Moving on from the winger, however, has proven far from straightforward. According to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, Lozano is unwilling to entertain offers that would require a move during the current transfer window.

That stance is echoed by reporting from Súper Deportivo, which cited sources close to the player saying Lozano feels settled in San Diego and believes his performances can still earn him a starting role. The winger also values the connection he has built with the city and its supporters since arriving as the franchise’s first-ever designated player.