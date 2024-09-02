'That's highly disrespectful' - Jamie Carragher slammed for telling Casemiro to 'leave football' as Rio Ferdinand defends Man Utd midfielder after abysmal Liverpool display
Rio Ferdinand has slammed Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher for his opinion that Manchester United midfielder Casemiro should 'leave football'.
- Casemiro continues Man Utd struggles
- Carragher tells him to 'leave football'
- Ferdinand fights back at the criticism