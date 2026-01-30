'It's heartbreaking' - Robin van Persie admits son Shaqueel suffered serious knee injury in Feyenoord's Europa League loss at Real Betis

What began as a tactical roll of the dice ended in disaster for Feyenoord on Thursday night. Chasing the game against Betis, Van Persie turned to his bench in the 73rd minute, introducing his 19-year-old son Shaqueel to replace the misfiring striker Cyle Larin. The youngster was tasked with salvaging a result, but his cameo lasted just eight minutes before tragedy struck.

The atmosphere inside the Estadio Benito Villamarín shifted instantly from hostile to hushed silence when Shaqueel collapsed following an aerial duel. The forward landed awkwardly, his knee buckling under the weight of the impact. It was immediately apparent that the injury was severe; Shaqueel signalled to the bench instantly, unable to put any weight on the leg.

As medical staff rushed onto the pitch, the severity of the situation resonated with players from both sides. In a touching moment of sportsmanship, Real Betis winger Antony - formerly of Feyenoord’s arch-rivals Ajax - approached the stretcher to offer a consoling tap to the young striker. Shaqueel was carried off to a standing ovation from the home crowd, a respectful gesture that did little to dampen the sombre mood in the Dutch camp.

Because Feyenoord had already utilised all five substitution windows, Van Persie’s side was forced to navigate the final stages of the match with 10 men, compounding a miserable evening in Spain.