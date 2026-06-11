'He should just retire!' - Julian Nagelsmann given incredible career advice by Germany legend ahead of World Cup

Matthaus believes that the pinnacle of international football should be the finish line for Nagelsmann. The legendary former Germany captain has proposed a scenario where the ex-Bayern Munich boss leaves the DFB on the highest possible note rather than seeing out his current deal.

Speaking to Bild, Matthaeus explained the logic behind a potential shock departure following a tournament win. "If he becomes world champion, he should actually quit of his own accord," he stated. "He would then be the third youngest world-champion coach of all time after the Uruguayan Alberto Suppici in 1930 and the Brazilian Mario Zagallo in 1970. What should come after that? I don't know, but I can imagine that he would then want to return to daily business."