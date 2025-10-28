'He's worked his way back' - Alexi Lalas believes Brenden Aaronson's USMNT stock is rising after impressive performance in Leeds' win against West Ham

Lalas emphasised how Aaronson's work rate has translated into appreciation from both the coaching staff and Leeds supporters.

“Sometimes that can happen when you say someone works hard, it's, you know, damning with faint praise, right?” Lalas said. “It's they work hard. And what you are almost implying is that they're not really good at soccer. And so they make up for it with hard, with hard work. Very good soccer player. I think he’s kind of like a Cristian Roldán, who has done more with less than others...

"This is a good thing, and it's a good thing that he's being recognized and he's playing well. I don't necessarily think it's going to translate into him starring for the national team, but this is better than him not playing well and not even being involved in the national team going forward.”