“He really should have won the Ballon d’Or,” a Bayern legend asserts, explaining how Manuel Neuer even makes Real Madrid stars Kylian Mbappé and Vinícius Júnior appear inferior

Lahm hailed Neuer’s “fantastic” display in Bayern’s 2-1 away win in last week’s first leg, a performance underlined by several outstanding saves. The 40-year-old goalkeeper’s showing at the Bernabéu evoked two defining matches in Neuer’s career.

First, the 2020 Champions League final, which Bayern won against Paris Saint-Germain thanks in part to Neuer’s spectacular saves against the then PSG superstars Neymar and Kylian Mbappé. “Secondly, I was taken back to the 2014 World Cup final,” revealed Lahm, recalling Germany’s 1-0 extra-time win over Argentina in Rio de Janeiro, a match in which he had played.

Although Neuer did not have to “save a single shot” in that final, it “perfectly illustrated where some of his greatest strengths lie”, emphasised the former captain of the German national team. Why? “Neuer intimidates strikers – he lowers the quality of their finishing,” explained Lahm, who played alongside Neuer at Bayern for six years and retired in 2017 after 517 appearances for the club.

Lahm elaborated: “Against Neuer, an 80% effort with your shot isn’t enough; even 100% is not enough. You have to take 110 per cent risk.” To beat the Bayern keeper, power and precision must be delivered in equal, near-perfect measure. “That’s why some shots quickly sail wide, over, or lack the placement to trouble him,” Lahm concluded.