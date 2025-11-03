'He cares about me' - Elche star reveals conversation with Hansi Flick after Barcelona defeat and lifts lid on relationship with 'friend' Lamine Yamal

Fort has revealed details of a post-match conversation with Flick, in which the German coach showed his personal concern for the on-loan La Masia graduate following Sunday’s 3-1 defeat for the visitors.

Fort, along with goalkeeper Pena, returned to face their parent club for the first time since their temporary summer moves. Speaking to DAZN and as reported by Mundo Deportivo after the match, the 18-year-old full-back expressed his appreciation for Flick's gesture and opened up about the "special" experience of competing against close friend Yamal.

Despite the disappointment of the result at the Estadi Olímpic Lluis Companys, Fort shared a warm exchange with the Barcelona manager on the pitch after the final whistle. The conversation highlighted that the young defender remains firmly in the thoughts of the coaching staff back at his parent club, who are monitoring his progress and well-being.

"He’s a warm person, he cares about me and he was asking me about the injury I had," Fort revealed. "He asked me if I was happy at Elche and I appreciate his interest."

The gesture from Flick suggests that Barcelona see a long-term future for the defender, with the loan move to Elche viewed as a crucial step in his development pathway towards a potential first-team role at Camp Nou.