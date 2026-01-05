‘He can be the best center back in Europe’ - Noahkai Banks is emerging as a Bundesliga-level center back: can he matter for the USMNT in the 2026 World Cup?

Banks' introduction to top-flight action came last season. After rising through the ranks at Augsburg, the center back made his senior debut in January 2025, going on to make eight appearances in the Bundesliga down the stretch.

"I kept moving up step by step," he told GOAL in September. "For me, my debut was special. I've slowly come into the first team and, for me, that made me realize that maybe I've made it there, but now I want to stay there."

Stay there, he has. This season, Banks has become a mainstay of the Augsburg defense. With the Bundesliga currently on winter break, Banks has already started 10 games and featured in two others off the bench. He scored a goal back on Oct. 4, his first start of the season, to help lead the way in a win over Wolfsburg. The teenager has started each of the club's last seven matches and, save for a bad team performance in a 3-0 loss to Hoffenheim, has put in the type of performances that cement his place as a Bundesliga-level defender.

The stats back that up. According to FB Ref, Banks is above average in pass completion, progressive passes and progressive carries, illustrating his comfort with the ball. He's also above average in blocks, clearances, and aerials, while also putting himself in the 97th percentile for tackles-per-90. Now, those stats can be mildly misleading as Augsburg's 15th-place position in the Bundesliga means they're doing significantly more defending than, say, Bayern Munich. Banks hasn't looked out of place, though, which is about as big a compliment as you can give a 19-year-old central defender.

His 6-foot-4 frame helps. So, too, does his recovery speed. You can't get away with just that at the Bundesliga level, though, as Banks has shown a reading for the game that goes beyond his years. The biggest knock on him has been that he has been tentative at times, which can be expected. Banks, though, has looked more assured in recent weeks, headlined by arguably his best game of the year against Bayer Leverkusen. Facing off with one of the league's better teams, Banks helped Augsburg to a 2-0 win while leading the game in duels won (eight) and completing 29 of his 32 passes.

The next step for Banks might just be to translate everything to the national team. It'll be tough, of course, but he's given plenty of reasons to believe that he might just do it sooner rather than later.