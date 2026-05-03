'Has to do a lot more!' - Roy Keane 'still not convinced' by Kobbie Mainoo as he highlights 'problem' in Man Utd starlet's game

Keane noted that Mainoo’s recent spell out of the starting XI under Ruben Amorim might actually benefit him in the long run. After bursting onto the scene and earning a place in the England setup, the midfielder found himself having to watch from the sidelines before finding his rhythm again under Michael Carrick.

"The last six months will be quite good for him," Keane explained. "For a young player at a big club, he comes on the scene and getting all the headlines, doing well and then getting involved with England. The last few months, people have been talking about him going out on loan, but I always said that sometimes you have to sit and learn, watch the game and the team."