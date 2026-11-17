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‘Harsh’ treatment of ex-Man Utd & Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku explained as former West Brom team-mate assesses underappreciated history maker
Lukaku's career: England, Italy & Turkey
Lukaku first moved to Stamford Bridge in 2011, but was a rough diamond at that stage and those in west London decided that they did not have the time in which to polish him up. A productive loan spell at West Brom delivered another at Everton and subsequent permanent transfer to Merseyside.
The burly Belgian became a regular source of Premier League goals across five productive seasons, hitting 25 in the 2016-17 campaign, and moved to Old Trafford for £75 million ($99m). His record for the Red Devils was not as bad as some would have you believe - with the target being found on 42 occasions through 96 appearances.
He was offloaded to Inter in 2019 and became a Serie A title winner in Italy. A prolific stint at San Siro convinced Chelsea to part with £98m ($129m), but he lasted just one 15-goal season with the Blues before departing the English capital again.
More success has been enjoyed with Napoli since then, while currently being on the books of Turkish giants Fenerbahce, but does Lukaku get the credit that his record deserves - with his international goal tally being taken to 94?
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Was Lukaku unfairly criticised at Man Utd & Chelsea?
When that question was put to Mulumbu, the former Baggies star - who was speaking in association with Parimatch Online Casino - told GOAL: “It's funny because Romelu did very well in Italy.
“I know the love he has for the UK and for the teams in the Premier League. He always wanted to play for the team in the Premier League. But I just think we were very harsh with Romelu, especially when he was at Man United.
“He's a very good player that can help the team. He can score, he can hold the ball. I think they didn't really use him very well when he was at Man United.”
Does Lukaku get the credit that his record deserves?
Pressed further on why Lukaku is not shown the same level of respect that some of his modern day striking contemporaries enjoy, Mulumbu added: “I think maybe the demand and the expectation was very high for him. But if you look at the game of Romelu, you would see he's a striker who likes to run behind. He can score goals.
“But because he didn't really score in a big game when he was at Chelsea and when he was at Man United, I think he didn't get the credit. But at Inter Milan he was just incredible. I was very sad he didn’t win the Champions League, but he had a very good career.”
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Belgian striker closing in on 100 international goals
Lukaku, with 135 international caps to his name, will want to become a goal-getting centurion with Belgium before giving any thought to stepping down from that level of competition.
He is, at 33 years of age, also looking to find a spark domestically - with a slow start being made to his spell in Istanbul. If history has taught us anything, though, it is that a divisive performer should never be written off.
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