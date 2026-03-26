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'My mum was crying' - Harry Maguire discusses England recall & how Man Utd defender feared international career was over
A surprise return to the fold
The veteran centre-back has opened up on a difficult period of exile, having not featured for his country since a clash against Republic of Ireland in September 2024. Despite being a mainstay in the squad since his debut in 2017, the 33-year-old found himself on the outside looking in during Thomas Tuchel’s flawless World Cup qualifying campaign. Maguire’s absence from the international stage coincided with fitness issues and a lack of consistent minutes at club level. However, his perseverance has paid off with a call-up to the national team for the fixtures in March and April, renewing optimism that he'll be able to play in the 2026 World Cup.
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Heartfelt reactions to the news
The Man Utd man admitted that being a regular fixture for so long made his time away from the squad even harder to swallow. When the call finally came, it proved to be a major moment for his family, particularly his mum, who has supported him throughout the intense scrutiny of his career.
"It’s amazing. It’s something I’ve missed," Maguire said. "When you don’t get picked, when you’ve been a regular for six or seven years, it’s tough. I spoke to the manager and he told me I was in. I phoned my family. My mum was on holiday and she was crying. I’m in a position now in my career where it is not so much about myself. I’m 33. If I play one minute at the World Cup or every game, I will do everything to make sure this country is successful."
'I don’t think I’d have been back'
The former Leicester City man missed out on Euro 2024 due to injury and subsequently watched from afar as Tuchel led England to winning all eight World Cup qualifiers without conceding a goal. When asked if he felt his time with the national team was over, the defender admitted: "There was a point. Probably at the end of last season when I wasn’t picked for the summer camp.
"There are times when you feel you should be in the squad and it probably hurts a little bit more. But for the last three camps I wasn’t fit, wasn’t playing every game at Manchester United - if I wasn’t in this camp I don’t think I’d have been back."
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Maguire confident he'll stay at Man Utd
Away from the international stage, Maguire’s future at Man Utd remains a topic of intense speculation as his current contract is set to expire in June. While he remains a loyal servant to the club, he is adamant that any decision to stay must be based on his sporting contribution rather than sentimentality.
Discussing his contract situation, he said: "I think we’ll reach an agreement on what is best for the club and myself. What that agreement is, I’m sure you’ll find out over the next few weeks. But yes, I think it’ll get sorted sooner rather than later, whether I stay or go. I love this club. But I don’t want to be staying for sentimental reasons. I want to feel like I’ve got a big part to play."