Harry Maguire claims England squad want Gareth Southgate to 'stay as long as possible' amid Man Utd links with Three Lions defender saying group is 'ready to win' Euro 2024
Harry Maguire has revealed that he and the England squad want Gareth Southgate to remain as England boss - as they look to win Euro 2024.
- Southgate tipped for Man Utd job
- Will decide on England future after Euro 2024
- Maguire and squad want Southgate at England