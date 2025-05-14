FC Bayern München v Borussia Mönchengladbach - BundesligaGetty Images Sport
Gill Clark

'Harry Kane wasn't the best player' - Former Tottenham defender says striker 'rarely stood out' in Spurs youth team but reveals secret to Bayern star's success

H. KaneTottenhamBayern MunichPremier LeagueBundesligaS. Caulker

Ex-Spurs star Steven Caulker says Harry Kane "wasn't the best player" in the club's youth set-up but he knows why he's gone on to become a success.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Caulker knows Kane from time at Spurs
  • Says striker wasn't the best in youth set-up
  • But his mentality has made him a success
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next matches