Harry Kane & Co granted extra time off by Vincent Kompany to recover from 'extremely intense' period as Bayern look to complete domestic double

Following a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Wolfsburg on Saturday evening, the Bayern Munich squad returned from Lower Saxony to a welcome surprise from their manager. Vincent Kompany has officially sanctioned a three-day break for the players, allowing them to switch off and replenish their energy levels ahead of the season's decisive final week.

The decision was confirmed by sporting director Christoph Freund in the aftermath of the win at the Volkswagen Arena. Speaking in the mixed zone, the Bayern chief explained the reasoning behind the hiatus: “The boys have a few days off now. The weeks were extremely intense, also from a mental point of view, with a lot of travel.”